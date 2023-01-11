ADVERTISEMENT

Like Hitler, RSS is Aryan race supremacist, says Owaisi

January 11, 2023 09:28 pm | Updated 09:28 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Hyderabad parliamentarian Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday said that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh was an Aryan supremacist organisation, and rejected allegations of Muslims asserting supremacy.

Mr Owaisi was reacting to RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's statement in which he reportedly accused Muslims of having a narrative of supremacy.

Speaking to the media, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen president said, “The RSS believes in the supremacy of the Aryan race. It is their obsession. It is exactly like Hitler’s Aryan supremacy. RSS has since the beginning wanted an end to India’s federal structure.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

He asserted that Muslims do not speak of supremacy but of equal citizenship and equality.

He said Mr Bhagwat’s statement was casteist in nature. “This is talk of ruler and ruled. We are talking about equality and equal rights according to the Cconstitution. The second thing is that I do not understand how he is talking about Hindu brothers and sisters of being engaged in a state of war. We are a part of democratic India. There is no colonial power here. The Constitution of Babasaheb Ambedkar is here. Where is the question of war? He is justifying aggression of mob lynching and hijab and home demolition,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US