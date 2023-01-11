Like Hitler, RSS is Aryan race supremacist, says Owaisi

January 11, 2023 09:28 pm | Updated 09:28 pm IST

Hyderabad parliamentarian Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday said that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh was an Aryan supremacist organisation, and rejected allegations of Muslims asserting supremacy.

Mr Owaisi was reacting to RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's statement in which he reportedly accused Muslims of having a narrative of supremacy.

Speaking to the media, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen president said, “The RSS believes in the supremacy of the Aryan race. It is their obsession. It is exactly like Hitler’s Aryan supremacy. RSS has since the beginning wanted an end to India’s federal structure.”

He asserted that Muslims do not speak of supremacy but of equal citizenship and equality.

He said Mr Bhagwat’s statement was casteist in nature. “This is talk of ruler and ruled. We are talking about equality and equal rights according to the Cconstitution. The second thing is that I do not understand how he is talking about Hindu brothers and sisters of being engaged in a state of war. We are a part of democratic India. There is no colonial power here. The Constitution of Babasaheb Ambedkar is here. Where is the question of war? He is justifying aggression of mob lynching and hijab and home demolition,” he said.