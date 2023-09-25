HamberMenu
Light to moderate rain forecast at many places

September 25, 2023 09:58 pm | Updated 10:00 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Light to moderate rain or thundershowers are very likely to occur at many places, while thunderstorm accompanied with lightning is very likely to occur at isolated places in few districts of Telangana on Tuesday.

A trough is running from southeast Uttar Pradesh to Telangana across Chhattisgarh and extends upto 3.1 km above mean sea level. A cyclonic circulation also lies over south Chhattisgarh and neighbourhood between 4.5 and 5.8 km above mean sea level. Heavy rainfall occurred at isolated places in Mahabubnagar district even as the southwest monsoon has been normal, said a bulletin by the India Meteorological Department (IMD)

TS Development Planning Society (TSDPS) in its report informed that the highest rainfall recorded has been 6.5 cm at Addakal, Mahabubnagar district. Moderate rainfall (1.6-6.4 cm) was received all over the State except Jagtial, Peddapalli, Rajanna Siricilla, Medak, Rangareddy, Hyderabad, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Jayashankar and Nagarkurnool districts.

Light rainfall (0.25 -1.5 cm) and very light rainfall (upto 0.24 cm) was received all over the State. Within GHMC, the highest rainfall has been 0.74 cm recorded at Rajendranagar, Rangareddy district.

