Light to moderate rain forecast across Telangana in next three days

September 04, 2023 12:58 am | Updated 12:59 am IST - HYDERABAD

The city woke up to cloudy skies, and spells of rain hit most areas since Sunday morning bringing much-needed relief to the residents suffering from scorching heat for the past one month.

A cyclonic circulation lies over Andhra Pradesh and adjoining Telangana over the Northeast Bay of Bengal and under its influence, a low-pressure area is expected to form over the northwest & adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal during the next 48 hours.

This is likely to lead to light to moderate rain or thundershowers in many places including the capital region and also heavy rain at isolated places for the next three days across Telangana, according to the TS Development Planning Society (TSDPS) on Sunday.

There was widespread rain across the districts with the highest rainfall recorded being - 14.6 cm at Musapet, Mahabubnagar district. Heavy rain (6.5 – 11.5 cm) was also received at isolated places in Mahabubnagar, Komaram Bheem, Jagtial, Vikarabad, Rangareddy, Mahabubnagar, Narayanpet, Wanaparthy, Nagarkurnool, Nalgonda and Suryapet districts.

Moderate Rainfall (1.5-6.4 cm) was received at many places all over the State except Jayashankar, Mulugu, Warangal and Bhadradri Kothagudem districts. Light rainfall (.25-1.5 cm) and very light rainfall (upto 0.24 cm) was received at all over the State.

Within GHMC, highest rainfall recorded has been about 5 cm at Khairatabad. The maximum temperatures are expected to be in the range of 30-32 degree C and 20-22 during the nights. Across the districts the temperatures are likely to be 31-34 degree C during the day, while the minimum temperatures are to be in the range of 22-25 degree C.

The IMD - India Meteorological Department (IMD) informed in its bulletin that the Southwest monsoon has been active over Telangana bringing heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places in Wanaparthy and heavy rain in Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy and at isolated places in Jagtial, Karimnagar, Komaram Bheem, Mahabubnagar, Nalgonda, Narayanpet, Rangareddy, Suryapet and Vikarabad. It had issued heavy rains warning to most of the districts for the next few days.