Light rain in isolated places across State

July 30, 2023 09:34 pm | Updated 09:34 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The southwest monsoon has been weak across Telangana though there was rain in isolated places across the State. Forecast is light to moderate rain or thundershowers at a few places while for the twin cities, it is going to be generally cloudy sky with light rain or shower with maximum temperature likely to be around 30 degree C and minimum temperature to be around 23 degree C, said the weather bulletin of IMD – India Meteorological Department on Sunday.

TS Development Planning Society (TSDPS) has said moderate rainfall (1.6-6.4 cm) was received at Nirmal and Karimnagar districts; light rainfall (0.25-1.5 cm) was received at isolated places over Adilabad, Nirmal, Jagtial, Nizamabad, Peddapalli, Karimnagar, Siddipet, Medak, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Jangaon, Mahabubabad, Khammam, Suryapet and Vikarabad districts. And, very light rainfall (upto -0.24 cm) was received at isolated places all over the State.

