Light rain in isolated places across State

July 30, 2023 09:34 pm | Updated 09:34 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The southwest monsoon has been weak across Telangana though there was rain in isolated places across the State. Forecast is light to moderate rain or thundershowers at a few places while for the twin cities, it is going to be generally cloudy sky with light rain or shower with maximum temperature likely to be around 30 degree C and minimum temperature to be around 23 degree C, said the weather bulletin of IMD – India Meteorological Department on Sunday.

TS Development Planning Society (TSDPS) has said moderate rainfall (1.6-6.4 cm) was received at Nirmal and Karimnagar districts; light rainfall (0.25-1.5 cm) was received at isolated places over Adilabad, Nirmal, Jagtial, Nizamabad, Peddapalli, Karimnagar, Siddipet, Medak, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Jangaon, Mahabubabad, Khammam, Suryapet and Vikarabad districts. And, very light rainfall (upto -0.24 cm) was received at isolated places all over the State.