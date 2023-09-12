HamberMenu
Light-and-sound show on Arts College to start today

September 12, 2023 06:00 am | Updated 06:00 am IST - Hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau

The story of Osmania University’s Arts College, the building of which symbolises the quintessential character of Telangana, will soon be available in the form of a light-and-sound show every evening. It will be inaugurated on Tuesday by Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy at the college. The building captivated the public with its architectural elegance and the light-and-sound show would enhance its beauty, the Minister said. The beauty of illumination and the eloquence of the story are all set to offer a treat to the people of Telangana, he said, thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi for allowing him to initiate this project as the Tourism Minister.

