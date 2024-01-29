ADVERTISEMENT

Light and sound show at Osmania University Arts College

January 29, 2024 06:30 am | Updated 06:30 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Union Minister of Culture, Tourism and Development of Northeast Region G. Kishan Reddy will inaugurate the light and sound show at Osmania University College of Arts and Social Sciences at 6 p.m. on Monday.

The show traces the genesis of the college from 1917. It was installed by the Ministry of Tourism under the ‘scheme for assistance to central agencies.’

The daily show, which uses a laser-based dynamic system, also captures the history of OU narrated by film star Sai Kumar.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

State Minister for Tourism Jupally Krishna Rao, district in-charge Minister Ponnam Prabhakar and Secunderabad MLA Padma Rao will attend, said a press release.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US