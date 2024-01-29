Light and sound show at Osmania University Arts College

January 29, 2024 06:30 am | Updated 06:30 am IST - HYDERABAD

Union Minister of Culture, Tourism and Development of Northeast Region G. Kishan Reddy will inaugurate the light and sound show at Osmania University College of Arts and Social Sciences at 6 p.m. on Monday.

The show traces the genesis of the college from 1917. It was installed by the Ministry of Tourism under the ‘scheme for assistance to central agencies.’

The daily show, which uses a laser-based dynamic system, also captures the history of OU narrated by film star Sai Kumar.

State Minister for Tourism Jupally Krishna Rao, district in-charge Minister Ponnam Prabhakar and Secunderabad MLA Padma Rao will attend, said a press release.