‘Lift lockout of Ganapathi Sugars’

Special Correspondent HYDERABAD
September 03, 2022 20:54 IST

Cane Development Corporation (CDC) chairman K. Butchi Reddy has demanded the Ganapathi Sugars to lift the lockout and reopen the factory immediately.

Mr. Butchi Reddy held a meeting with employees, management representatives, union leaders and officials at Sangareddy on Saturday and discussed various issues.

“The management should reopen the factory immediately without any delay as it would harm the interests of farmers. The management should also agree to the demands of employees,” said Mr. Butchi Reddy stating all efforts would be put in place to reopen the factory. He said that the meeting was held on the directions of Finance Minister T. Harish Rao.

It was stated that the management was not reportedly ready to reopen the factory as the employees had created problem.

