Lifetime of grief for parents of Sai Sangeeth and Shashank

Adlapuram Laxman and Swaroopa, who run Karimala Junior College in Jannaram of Mancherial district, have not come to grips with their personal tragedy which snatched away from them their 18-year-old son Sai Sangeeth and 26-year-old nephew Komroju Shashank in October last year.

Not a single day passes without the parents grieving about the duo who were washed away in the Kadem canal near Revojipet village in Dasturabad mandal of Nirmal distirct.

"Look at this hydroponic model developed by our Sai. He had made this miniature model in order to convince bankers of the business prospects so that he gets a loan," Ms. Swaroopa pointed out with tears in her eyes.

"He was definitely set for bigger things in life," observed Sai's father as he looked towards the vacant seat at the work table of his son.

"He keenly read the success stories of the likes of Bill Gates and Mark Zuckerberg before deciding to do something unique and make a mark as a businessman," he added.

Despite the age difference, Sai Sangeeth and Shashank were close to each other.

The former had learnt a lot from the latter who was a computer science graduate.

On October 26, 2019, the cousins had been driving on the canal bund road near Revojipet in Laxman's car when the tragedy struck. "We do not know who was driving the car and why they went there," Mr. Laman recalled.

"According to a villager the car slid into the canal after hitting a treacherous spot while being driven in reverse," the father remembered. "If only they had known swimming they would have come out of the speedily flowing water alive," he lamented as he looked into the distant horizon, lost in thoughts.