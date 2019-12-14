Telangana

Lifetime achievement award for PR guru

Former Director of I&PR C.V. Narsimha Reddi being given the Lifetime Achievement award at the 41st PRSI conference in Hyderabad on Friday.

Former Director of I&PR C.V. Narsimha Reddi being given the Lifetime Achievement award at the 41st PRSI conference in Hyderabad on Friday.   | Photo Credit: Arrangement

Honoured for his role in advancement of research in PR

Former Director of Information and Public Relations (I&PR) C.V. Narsimha Reddi got the Lifetime Achievement Award for his contributions in advancement of research, measurement and evaluation in public relations and corporate communication.

The award was presented to him by Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali at the 41st All India Public Relations Conference that concluded on Friday.

Mr. Reddi is an ex-director of I&PR in united Andhra Pradesh, former UGC professor in Public Relations and former National President of Public Relations Society of India.

He is currently the editor of Public Relations Voice.

Chairman Kalyan Singh Kothari said that the broad theme of the present conference was “Digital Communication and Empowerment: Emerging Opportunities and Key Challenges” and it witnessed participation of more than 300 media stakeholders.

Over 150 research papers were presented during the conference.

The multi-national participation comprised delegates from Bangladesh, Nepal, Romania, Hungary, Malaysia, and USA, Mr. Kothari said.

