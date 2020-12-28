Lifesize statue of Missile Man to be unveiled tomorrow

KHAMMAM

28 December 2020 21:33 IST

First such statue in erstwhile Khammam district

A life-size bronze statue of former President A. P. J. Abdul Kalam, popularly known as “Missile Man” of India, will be unveiled at Mustafanagar in the town on December 30.

The Khammam Municipal Corporation (KMC) took the initiative to install the imposing statue of Dr. Kalam in the heart of the town as a mark of respect to the “people’s President.”

Some local residents have earlier requested the authorities concerned to install the statue of Dr. Kalam, the visionary leader who inspired the countrymen through his remarkable accomplishments in space science and technology, sources in the KMC said.

It is perhaps for the first time that the statue of Dr. Kalam is being installed in a public place in the old undivided Khammam district.

According to sources, Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar is scheduled to unveil the statue at Mustafanagar here on Wednesday evening.