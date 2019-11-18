Lifer for murder accused

Family court judge Ratna Padmavathi on Monday awarded life sentence to Dasari Naveen, who is accused in the murder of his wife Saritha. The judge also imposed a penalty of ₹2,000 on the accused and said he has to serve an additional three months of imprisonment if he fails to pay the same. As per the charge-sheet filed by the IV Town police under Section 302 of the IPC, the accused, a resident of Vinayaknagar who married Saritha of Neela village in December 2012, began suspecting her fidelity.

In the intervening night of December 19 and 20, 2014, he killed her by slitting her throat in the kitchen, states the charge-sheet.

He did this crime by bolting the kitchen door from inside. The victim’s mother Mamidala Susheela who was there at that time at her son-in-law’s home learning that the couple was falling out frequently yelled for the help. She also informed the police. Beat constables rushed to the spot and saw the scene inside the kitchen from the ventilator window. To their utter dismay, Saritha was lying in a pool of blood.

The prosecution led by Additional PP Sudarshan Reddy proved the crime against the accused Naveen with all foolproof evidence. The then SI J Naresh issued FIR and CI Venkateswar Rao arrested the accused. Court Duty Officer Shravan helped in the case.