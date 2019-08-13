Lifer for 2 for rape and murder

Adilabad First Additional Sessions Judge T. Srinivasa Rao on Tuesday sentenced two of the three accused in a gang rape and murder case to life imprisonment on three counts. The accused had cornered the 40-year-old victim, Kendra Ranjana, on the outskirts of Mannur village in Gudihatnoor mandal while she was passing by a field in which they were employed and mutilated her body while raping her on October 6, 2013, according to Additional Public Prosecutor M. Ramana Reddy.

The accused, Kursenga Dharma and his brother Venkati belong to Kinwat in neighbouring Nanded district of Maharashtra and had come to Mannur for working in an agriculture farm. They used to stalk the victim before committing the crime, according to the prosecution.