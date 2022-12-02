Lifeguards save girl who fell off from Durgam Cheruvu suspension bridge

December 02, 2022 07:50 am | Updated 07:50 am IST - Hyderabad

Lifeguards at the Waterschool at Durgam Cheruvu lived up to their reputation in saving a young girl who fell off the suspension bridge, according to Yacht Club of Hyderabad president Suheim Sheikh.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Post rescue, the girl was safely escorted by the Lake police to a hospital where she is recovering and is stable,” he said.

“Imrul Kaiyas, a lifesaver at Waterschool on Durgam Cheruvu, heard a loud splash in the darkness and first thought it was some kachchra being thrown off the bridge but alerted the lifeguards. Lifeguards Rajnikanth and Rahman sprang into action and launched a safety vessel and headed for the spot in the darkness where they found the girl struggling for her life and trying to stay afloat,” the coach explained.

With an additional boat as a back-up team, Rajnikanth and Hassan, trained in saving skills, pulled the girl into the safety vessel and enabled her to calm down while the former sped the boat to the nearby shore where the Lakeside police were alerted and waiting.

“As the girl swallowed a lot of water, she was rested, water removed, and brought back to consciousness and stability,” Suheim said.

“I heard a splash in the darkness and I was sure a person had fallen off the bridge and both Rajni and I loaded the safety boat and rushed to the spot to see a girl who had fallen off the bridge struggling for her life,“ said Imrul. “We grabbed her by the hoodie and pulled her on board and drove her to the Lakeside police station and revived her “ he continued.

Commissioner of Police Stephen Ravindra invited them to his office to honour them.

“The boys had just returned from an intensive training programme being conducted by the Indian Life Saving & Life Saving Sports Federation under the direct supervision of their vice president and chief life saver Vijay Kumar Sah from Pune,” Suheim said.

This is the second such incident at Durgam Cheruvu in the past three months.