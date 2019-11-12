Life turns upside down for survivors

A single mother of three children, Anuradhamma (40), was known for working hard at construction sites. However, she might not be able in a position to work for a few months as she suffered fracture in right leg when Falaknuma-bound MMTS train rammed Secunderabad-bound Hundry Express near Kacheguda Railway Station on Monday morning.

She was travelling in the express train along with 12 family members from her native village in Gadwal to Hyderabad in search of work.

At least 18 people sustained injuries in the accident. While 16 were brought to Osmania General Hospital (OGH), two more were taken to CARE Hospital, Nampally.

Out of the 16 people who were taken to OGH, 10 were discharged after providing them with out-patient medical services. Among the six people admitted in the government tertiary care hospital are P. Shekhar (36), Raj Kumar (35), Raheemuddin (55), Md Ibrahim Ali (32).

Ms Anuradhamma is admitted in Surgical Intensive Care Unit (SICU) of OGH. Her younger brother Shekar said that they are native of a village in Gadwal district.

“We were supposed to get down in Kacheguda. My sister used to take care of her three children by working as a labour. But she will not be able to work for some months now. A five-year-old girl, who is part of our family, too suffered a fracture,” said Mr Shekar asking if they will receive any help if the information gets published in newspapers. His wife, Mounika, received minor injuries.

OGH superintendent Nagender said the condition of another patient, P Shekhar, is critical. The patient works as a lecturer at a college in Bandlaguda. He lives in Warasiguda with his wife Sukanya and three children.

Every day, he boards a MMTS train at 8.15 a.m. to reach the college.

“However, on Monday, he got into MMTS at 10 a.m. since an exam was scheduled at 2 p.m. I don’t know anything about his condition. I rushed to the hospital as soon as my family members informed me that he received injuries,” said Ms Sukanya holding her son. She was waiting outside the SICU to know his condition.

Later in the day, Mr. Shekhar, was shifted to CARE Hospital. In case of Sajid (45), admitted in CARE Hospital, neuro-specialists are attending facial fractures he suffered.

Meanwhile, Dr. Nagender said Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan called him to enquire the condition of patients.