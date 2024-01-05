Life term for four in 2018 Botanical Garden murder case in Hyderabad

January 05, 2024 11:52 pm | Updated 11:52 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Almost six years after the dismembered body parts of a pregnant woman were found near the Botanical Garden in Kondapur here, four persons were sentenced to life imprisonment by Metropolitan Sessions court. The four accused had been denied bail 18 times by the sessions court and Telangana High Court earlier.

Officials from the Cyberabad police said that the four accused in the case, Vikas Kashyap, 35, Mamatha Jha, 37, Amarkant Jha, 21, and Anil Jha, 75, were arrested on February 13, 2018 for the murder of Pinky alias Shalini, 32. All of them were natives of Rajour village in Bihar. Gachibowli police had initially found the body, cut into eight parts and stuffed in two bags, on January 30, 2018.

Investigation revealed that on January 27, 2018, Pinky was killed by her live-in partner Vikas. He was helped by his friend Amarkant and his parents Mamatha and Anil Jha at their residence in Siddiqi Nagar in Serilingampally. “After the murder, they hid the body for a day and severed it using a marble-cutting machine in the bathroom of their residence. The body parts were packed in two blue-coloured, heavy duty bags and disposed of near the Botanical Garden in the wee hours of January 29,” said the police.

Explaining the motive, officials said that Pinky was in a live-in relationship with Vikas after she left her estranged husband Dinesh in Bihar. “However, Vikas shifted to Hyderabad and got into a relationship with Mamatha. In December 2017, Pinky came to Hyderabad along with her seven-year-old son to stay with Vikas. Vikas and Mamatha sensed threat to their relationship and conspired to kill her,” added the police.

On January 5, the Metropolitan Sessions Judge of Kukatpally, Cyberabad, sentenced the four accused to life imprisonment. Officials said they have examined 65 witnesses and focused on the DNA cross-matching of the foetus, on the clothes, electrical cutting machine, blood stains at the scene of crime along with the relevant physical evidence to build a strong case.