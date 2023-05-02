Life insurance for toddy-tappers

May 02, 2023 09:01 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - hyderabad

Toddy-tappers who died in fall from trees accidentally during their daily chores will get life insurance of ₹5 lakh like farmers under the Rytu Bheema scheme of the State government.

This was announced by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao while reviewing relief for tappers in accidents. He asked Excise and Finance Ministers V. Srinivas Goud and T. Harish Rao to prepare guidelines for implementation of the latest decision.

Mr. Rao reminded the meeting that the government had a responsibility to go to the aid of families whose bread winners died while tapping toddy. The ex gratia in such cases was delayed to the victims in the present circumstances. Therefore, the tappers should be extended life insurance within a week like it was done for farmers.

ADVERTISEMENT