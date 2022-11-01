Life Insurance Corporation of India organises health walk

The Hindu Bureau HYDERABAD
November 01, 2022 08:08 IST

The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) zonal office, coinciding with the Vigilance Awareness Week and Rashtriya Ekta Diwas, organised a health walk in the city on Monday.

The walk started from zonal office premises and passed through Taramandal complex, Secretariat, NTR Gardens, PV Narasimha Rao Statue and Lubmini Park.

Zonal manager Mukkavali Jagannath called upon the staff to work with discipline. “Regardless of technological support initiatives, customer-centric activities only can take us forward and contribute for the progress of the society,” he said.

LK Shyam Sunder, director, ZTC, Vidyanand Jha, Vineet Srivastav, Sainath, Muralidhar and others were present.

