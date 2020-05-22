TelanganaSANGAREDDY 22 May 2020 21:16 IST
Comments
Licenses of 11 seed dealers cancelled
Updated: 22 May 2020 21:16 IST
Farmers who bought seed from them had complained that their crops had failed
In a move that would be a warning for selling of spurious seeds, the Collector has cancelled licenses of as many as seven dealers and four dealer-cum-distributors for selling spurious cotton seeds. The agriculture scientists in a reports submitted to the officials have informed that cotton crop has failed for 71 farmers who had procured seed from them and cultivated. He said that cases will be registered against traders who had sold spurious seeds.
Why you should pay for news - know more
More In Telangana
Read more...