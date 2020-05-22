Licenses of 11 seed dealers cancelled

SANGAREDDY

22 May 2020 21:16 IST

Farmers who bought seed from them had complained that their crops had failed

In a move that would be a warning for selling of spurious seeds, the Collector has cancelled licenses of as many as seven dealers and four dealer-cum-distributors for selling spurious cotton seeds. The agriculture scientists in a reports submitted to the officials have informed that cotton crop has failed for 71 farmers who had procured seed from them and cultivated. He said that cases will be registered against traders who had sold spurious seeds. Advertising Advertising

Why you should pay for news - know more