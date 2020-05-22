In a move that would be a warning for selling of spurious seeds, the Collector has cancelled licenses of as many as seven dealers and four dealer-cum-distributors for selling spurious cotton seeds. The agriculture scientists in a reports submitted to the officials have informed that cotton crop has failed for 71 farmers who had procured seed from them and cultivated. He said that cases will be registered against traders who had sold spurious seeds.
Licenses of 11 seed dealers cancelled
Farmers who bought seed from them had complained that their crops had failed
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.Support Quality Journalism
Next Story