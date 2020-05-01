Licence to catch fish in MMD reservoir

With the possibility of rising day temperatures affecting the fish in the irrigation tanks, district Fisheries Department had decided to accord permission for the fishermen to catch the fish in the Mid Manair Dam (Sri Raja Rajeshwara) reservoir in Rajanna-Sircilla district.
In a press note here on Friday, District Fisheries Officer Khader Ahmed said that the government had decided to provide 1,155 licences to the fishermen who lost their lands under the MMD reservoir. The fishermen, residing within the 10 kilometres radius of the MMD reservoir, were asked to apply along with the land oustee certificate for the issuance of the licence to catch fish in the project.
The DFO directed the fishermen to following the norms of social distancing and wearing masks while fishing in the reservoir.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.