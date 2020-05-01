Licence to catch fish in MMD reservoir

With the possibility of rising day temperatures affecting the fish in the irrigation tanks, district Fisheries Department had decided to accord permission for the fishermen to catch the fish in the Mid Manair Dam (Sri Raja Rajeshwara) reservoir in Rajanna-Sircilla district.

In a press note here on Friday, District Fisheries Officer Khader Ahmed said that the government had decided to provide 1,155 licences to the fishermen who lost their lands under the MMD reservoir. The fishermen, residing within the 10 kilometres radius of the MMD reservoir, were asked to apply along with the land oustee certificate for the issuance of the licence to catch fish in the project.

The DFO directed the fishermen to following the norms of social distancing and wearing masks while fishing in the reservoir.