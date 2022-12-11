Libraries and sports facilities to help youth in villages develop their soft skills

December 11, 2022 09:21 pm | Updated 09:21 pm IST

The Sarvodaya Grama Seva Foundation (SGSF), an association of Good Samaritans and kind hearted people, is focusing on the youth and students in villages and has been trying to engage them in right direction. As part of that, it has been establishing libraries, study centres and sports academies there with an aim to catch them young.

Major focus areas of SGSF are education, health, plantation, water conservation and rural industrialization for generating gainful employment and creating self sustaining rural communities based on the Gandhian principles of Atma Nirbharatha (self reliance) and Sarvodaya (well being of all).

Members of the Foundation noted that the students in villages do not have proper reading facilities due to lack of proper lighting and dedicated study rooms in villages and lack of access to books of categories like autobiographies, books on personality development and other extra curricular activities, unlike their counterparts in urban areas. This is resulting in lack of soft skills in rural youth, founding member of the SGSF and IRS officer P. Sudhakar Naik said.

To address this problem, Dr. Sudhakar Naik along with Dr. Ajesh Raj Sakshena have taken the initiative of establishing library-cum-study centres and sports academies in rural area government schools with the support of medical professionals and other like minded people and NGOs. In as many as 17 villages these library-cum-study centres were established in Sangareddy district and one on Vikarabad district benefiting some 300 youth at every centre.

Weekly dedicated extracurricular activities are essential part of these library-cum-study centre for all round development of students personalities and enhancing their communication skills. Accordingly all schools where Sarvodaya Libraries and Study Centres are located are conducting weekly ‘Book reading and book review,’ ‘Essay competition’ and ‘Debate’, the foundation members said.

Sarvodaya Sports Academies are coaching students in Indoor cricket, badminton, basketball and volleyball by establishing facilities at an approximate cost of ₹2 lakh each with the support of NGOs and like minded donors. They have set up such facilities in Zilla Parishat High Schools at Nizampet, Hanmantharaopet, Karagutty, Gongloor in Sangareddy district and Mekavanampally in Vikarabad district.

“The rural students have developed the hobby of reading good books besides their regular academic books, the focus on extra curricular activities has enabled the students to develop their communication and leadership skills and this has enhanced their self confidence and emotional and social quotients besides IQ levels. Sarvodaya Libraries and Study Centres are helping the students to know their true self and realise their passions,” says president of SGSF Ajesh Raj Sakshena.