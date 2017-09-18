Day celebrated by political parties

Barring the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi, leaders of all political leaders participated in the celebrations of the Telangana Liberation Day by hoisting the National Flag at their respective party offices in various parts of Karimnagar town on Sunday.

TDP district president K. Satyanarayana hoisted the National Flag at the party office and faulted the State government for not celebrating the Telangana Liberation Day as State festival. CPI district secretary K. Ramgopal Reddy hoisted the tricolour at the party office and also garlanded the statue of Telangana Armed Struggle martyr Baddam Yella Reddy.

CPI-M district unit leaders led by its secretary Geetla Mukund Reddy also celebrated the day and paid tributes to the martyrs of Armed Struggle for the liberation of Telangana from the clutches of Nizam.

BJP Kisan Morcha national secretary P. Sugunakar Rao hoisted the National Flag in the town. Congress party leaders participated in the celebrations at the party office.

Sensing possible trouble, the police fortified all the government offices by deploying additional forces thereto prevent BJP leaders from entering the offices and hoisting National Flag there. Incidentally, the BJP cadre was busy mobilizing public for meeting of Home Minister Rajnath Singh in Nizamabad district.