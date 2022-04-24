LI schemes for Chennur with ₹1,658 cr.

The State Government has given administrative approval for construction of three new lift irrigation schemes with an estimated cost of ₹1,658 crore to irrigate 90,000 acres in Chennur constituency of Mancherial district. The three lifts seek to draw 10 tmcft water for the foreshores of Laxmi (Medigadda), Saraswathi (Annaram) and Parvathi (Sundilla) barrages of Kaleshwaram project. The decision to take up the three new LI schemes was taken up at the Cabinet meeting held on April 12.