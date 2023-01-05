Leveraging family ties to get a political head start

January 05, 2023 06:27 pm | Updated 06:27 pm IST - SANGAREDDY

Being far from the State capital is a handicap for the residents who have to travel for long hours to reach the head offices to get any work done. However, it can be advantageous, if one can see the opportunity and occasion.

The change of Telangana Rashtra Samithi into Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and the announcement of BRS president and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao of participating in the forthcoming elections to Karnataka Assembly in association with Janata Dal (S) has created a window of opportunity for BRS Legislators from the border constituencies.

Ruling party Member of Legislative Assembly from Narayankhed M. Bhupal Reddy has risen to the challenges of changed political scenario and since New Year is going the extra mile travelling around places in neighbouring Karnataka and meeting voters there.

Since New Year Mr. Bhupal Reddy has attended a public meeting in a village in North Bidar Assembly constituency and a closed door meeting a Bidar, about 60 kilometres from Narayankhed, which shares the border with both Karnataka and Maharashtra. Maharashtra border is about three kilometres from Narayankhed.

The Narayankhed constituency consists mostly of Lingayats, Marathas, Lambadas and Chittem Reddy (known as Raos in Karnataka). These communities are there on the other side of the border and families from both the sides are bound by family relations.

Taking advantage of the relations with residents of the border villages of Karnataka, Mr. Bhupal Reddy is regularly meeting them. Not only do the residents of the villages on the other side of the border know the schemes implemented in Telangana but also discuss them. They are aware of the benefits accruing from all the schemes and programmes in the State.

Leaders from Bidar (North), Aurad and Balki constituencies have been in constant touch with him and holding discussions with him. Further, they have been inviting him to come there and explain the policies being implemented by the BRS.

“I had visited Chillergi village on January 1 and held a public meeting. Visited Bidar on January 3 and attended a closed door meeting. I am also getting invites from Maharashtra,” Mr. Bhupal Reddy told The Hindu.