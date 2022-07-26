Let’s go to every village, seeking justice to Sonia: Cong.

‘BJP’s design to harass opposition leaders should be exposed’

Telangana Congress’ day-long satyagraha at Gandhi Bhavan to protest against Enforcement Directorate (ED) questioning AICC chief Sonia Gandhi saw the leaders asking the cadre to reach out to every village explaining how the BJP government was deliberately defaming the Gandhi family.

“It is our duty to express solidarity with Sonia Gandhi and expose the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for misusing Central agencies to target the Gandhi family,” said the leaders, including Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Bhatti Vikramarka, while addressing the gathering.

The surprise visitor to the satyagraha was balladeer Gaddar, who extended his support to Sonia Gandhi while charging the BJP with dividing the nation and trying to suppress the opposition’s voice at any cost. He advised the Congress cadre to go to every village explaining the injustice meted out to Ms. Sonia Gandhi.

Mr. Bhatti questioned the tenability of ED questioning when the BJP government itself had closed the case but now reopened it just to harass the Gandhis. The Young India paper was owned by Congress and was the pride of the nation for its role in the Independence movement. BJP could not digest Young India’s role in the freedom movement of which its ideology was never part, Mr. Bhatti said.

The CLP leader asked the BJP to speak on its promises of two crore jobs every year but fleecing people with new taxes every day and rising prices of all commodities that were making people’s life miserable. “Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi are questioning these failures of PM Modi and that is why they are being targeted,” he argued.

Former PCC chief Ponnala Lakshmaiah said the ED should question Prime Minister Modi for the way he was privatising nation’s assets in favour of a few individuals.

Mulugu MLA Seethakka said Godse’s followers were targeting Gandhi’s followers and the nation should realise the dangers in it. She termed ED an extension wing of the BJP and said the agency was blind towards people looting this country. Irrespective of what the BJP and TRS planned, it was the Congress that would come back to power, she said.

The meeting was attended by AICC secretary Bose Raju, TPCC working presidents Anjan Kumar Yadav, Mahesh Kumar Goud, Mohd Azharuddin, former PCC chiefs Ponnala Lakshmaiah and V. Hanmantha Rao, Former ministers Mohd Shabbir Ali, G. Chinna Reddy, Sudarshan Reddy, Nagam Janardhan Reddy, Konda Surekha, Sambhani Chandrasekhar, Damodar Reddy, former Union Minister Balaram Naik and senior leaders Mallu Ravi, Vem Narender Reddy, Anil Kumar Yadav and Azmatullah Hussain.