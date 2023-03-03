Let’s debate what Congress did for Telangana, Revanth challenges BRS

March 03, 2023 09:41 pm | Updated 09:41 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana Congress president A. Revanth Reddy challenged the Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) government to come for an open discussion on the contribution of Congress to the State and said his answer to those questioning Congress should go on a tour of Nagarjuna Sagar, Sri Sailam, Jurala, Nettempadu, Sriram Sagar and other projects.

Addressing the street-corner meeting in Mankondur in the erstwhile Karimnagar district on Friday, he said Congress introduced free power to farmers supplying 9 hours of quality power. The achievements of Congress are numerous and those enjoying power would also know the sacrifices of Sonia Gandhi, who delivered Telangana to keep her promise made in Karimnagar, he said.

All that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao did was deceive people in the name of a job for every household and double bedroom houses. He urged people to vote for Congress this time as they had given two opportunities to KCR in 2014 and 2018. Congress would provide ₹5 lakh assistance under Arogyasri and ₹lakh for constructing houses. Dharani, that has robbed people of their lands, would be abolished, he announced.

Targets local MLA Rasamai

Targetting Manakondur MLA Rasamai Balkishan, he alleged that the MLA was foisting false SC and ST cases on people who question his loot. Instead of serving people, he built a farmhouse for himself while there are no houses for the poor. “The MLA is a non-local and he cannot have love for the people of Manakondur and he will continue to harass you,” he charged.

Thakre joins

AICC incharge for Telangana Manikrao Thakre also joined the yatra and praised former MP Ponnam Prabhakar for his role in the formation of Telangana. He was committed to the cause unlike the then TRS MPs. Mr. Thakre said the huge response to the ‘Yatra For Change’ of Mr. Revanth Reddy in the last 20 days, where he is taking Mr. Rahul Gandhi’s message to the people, reflects how badly people were yearning for a change of government in Telangana.