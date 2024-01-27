Let us rekindle spirit of justice, says Chief Justice Alok Aradhe

January 27, 2024 08:02 am | Updated 08:02 am IST - HYDERABAD

Appealing to the legal fraternity to rekindle the spirit of justice and constitutional values, Telangana High Court Chief Justice Alok Aradhe on Friday announced that reportable and important judgments of the Supreme Court and Telangana High Court were being translated into Telugu for the convenience of the people. These verdicts would also be made available on the website of the High Court, he said.

Addressing the gathering after unfurling the national flag on Republic Day on the High Court premises here, the Chief Justice wanted all to rededicate themselves to provide easier and effective access to justice for the needy and underprivileged. He expressed happiness announcing that e-filing for courts was being made available in the districts of Hanumakonda, Warangal, Karimnagar and Jagitial from Friday.

The Chief Justice announced that lands had been allotted for construction of court complexes in all 23 new judicial districts in the State. All amenities and facilities would be provided to the stakeholders as per Nyaya Nirman documents in all the district courts and the new High Court building that was to be constructed on a sprawling 100 acres of land at Rajendranagar.

Proceedings of all the benches of the High Court were being live-streamed and the benches were also working in hybrid mode. He recalled that the First Court of the High Court had been functioning as a paperless court from November 1, 2023. The pendency of cases was reduced by 7,877 cases in a period of about seven months from July last year with collective effort, he said.

Speaking on the occasion, Telangana High Court Advocates’ Association president Palle Nageswar Rao said that he had observed a pattern in depriving elevation opportunities to the deserving advocates from marginalised communities. While the Constitution exhorted all to ensure that the bright among the weak be protected and nurtured, the reality was diametrically opposite to it, he said.

Mr. Rao said that it was high time that voice was raised against systematic injustices and force the heads of collegiums to realise the importance of plurality. Advocate General A. Sudarshan Reddy and A. Narasimha Reddy also spoke.