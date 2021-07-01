Let us dislodge KCR, Revanth Reddy tells party cadre

TPCC working president Mohammad Azharuddin and TPCC president Revanth Reddy being felicitated at a meeting in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

HYDERABAD

01 July 2021 01:00 IST

Sonia Gandhi is the real Telangana thalli, says newly appointed PCC chief

In his first interaction with Congress leaders after his appointment as the State president, Mr. A. Revanth Reddy identified himself as a hand pick of Sonia Gandhi and said she was the real “Telangana thalli.”

At a meeting with district Congress committee presidents on Wednesday, Mr. Reddy said for special reasons he had to work with Telugu Desam Party earlier. He appealed to party leaders and workers to strive hard for two years to dislodge Mr. Rao. He said the struggle should be comparable to the one against mythological Ravan by followers of Lord Hanuman.

Spelling out his priorities, Mr. Reddy said the foremost task of Congress under his leadership would be to highlight the unemployment problem as educated youth are facing severe hardship in State. There are 1.91 lakh vacancies in government jobs. He said he would shortly make public a multi-crore scam in the construction of a mega memorial for Telangana martyrs.

He launched a tirade against the Chief Minister saying it was only in the last few days that the latter is meeting people. It is left to people to analyse why he is doing so. A meeting held by Mr. Rao on SCs empowerment was a show-off. He never paid attention to attacks and illegal arrest of SCs in the last seven years. He was not even concerned about death of SCs due to financial problems. He also deceived BCs who constitute half the population. The budget allocation for them is just 3%. The BC corporations had stopped lending loans to members, he said.

Terming Mr. Rao more scary than COVID, he said at least vaccination is an answer to the infection but only elections will end the rule of the former. The elections in State are very uncertain because they depend on whims and fancies of Mr. Rao, he said.

The welfare programmes of TRS government work effectively where elections are due. Earlier, it was Dubbaka and Nagarjunasagar constituencies, and now Huzurabad, which will go to polls, he said. Mr. Reddy acknowledged that leaders more experienced than him were appointed as district Congress presidents. Ms. Sonia Gandhi wanted him to promote enthusiasm in them. Earlier, Mr. Reddy called on former State Congress working president Ponnam Prabhakar.