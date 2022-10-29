Let poaching case be investigated by SC judge: Revanth

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A. Revanth Reddy demanded that the MLAs poaching case should be investigated under the supervision of a sitting judge of the Supreme Court and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao and IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao should be included in the case as it is believed that the entire episode was under their direction.

He said, “The CBI, ED and IT organisations are in the hands of the Centre, and the State police and ACB are working under the direction of KCR. In this context, nobody can trust the Central and State governments.” So the case should be investigated under the supervision of a Supreme Court judge.

Mr. Reddy alleged that whenever there are by-elections in the state, TRS and BJP parties are working in coordination to damage the Congress politically. Citing the Dubbaka byelection scenario, he said cases were booked against BJP candidate Raghunandan Rao after money was found with his brother-in-law. Now no one knows what happened to the cases booked then?

In Huzurabad too, Eatala Rajender won due to the sympathy created for him as cases were booked against him by the government on land grabbing charges. “What happened to the cases of land encroachment against Eatala, after he won? “The BJP and TRS are working in tandem to undermine Congress in the State,” he claimed.

The Congress chief said the ‘farmhouse drama’ created by KCR now had ensured that the failures of TRS and BJP are relegated and its only about emotions. The present drama is also about diverting people's attention from Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra and the Munugode by-elections.

Mr. Reddy demanded that phone records of the four MLAs also be made public since Rohit Reddy was heard demanding money and positions for defecting. “He is bargaining to bring other MLAs. Then how can the PC Act be applied without including Rohit Reddy and the MLAs who are with him as accused.” He also asked why the MLAs of Kodangal and Chevella, whose names were discussed in the audio tapes, were not being investigated. He said that one would have to doubt the sincerity of the police, as some of the participants were walking freely while others are being arrested.

Mr. Reddy wanted to know if the phones were seized, and how did the audio records come out? Only the edited versions of the audio have come out, he said adding that CM, KCR; Home Minister and the DGP should respond to these issues.

The Congress MP said, “the BJP government has destabilised 11 state governments elected by trading MLAs. Buying MLAs is not new to KCR as well, who has bought 32 MLAs since 2014.”