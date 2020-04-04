‘Let MGNREGA field assistants return to work’

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy on Saturday demanded that the State government restore the services of 7,500 field assistants who work for Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGA) in view of coronavirus situation.

In an open letter to Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao here, he said that the MGNREGA fields assistants went on strike following imposition of new conditions for renewal of their contracts. As per the circular, it was proposed that the contracts of those field assistants would not be renewed who fail to meet the targets. However, in view of situation that emerged due to coronavirus, the field assistants have offered to call off the strike unconditionally to rejoin duties.

Mr. Uttam Kumar Reddy said that the ongoing lockdown to prevent spread of coronavirus had a negative impact on the labourers in rural areas and the State government need to undertake lot of works under MGNREGA to provide them work as well as increase their income as per the package announced recently by the Centre as a part of the Pradhan Mantri Gareeb Kalyan Yojana (PMGKY). Mr. Reddy urged the Chief Minister to restore their services immediately.