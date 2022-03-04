Let fruit merchants operate from Gaddiannaram: HC

Telangana High Court on Friday sought to know why the authorities were not permitting the fruit merchants to operate from Gaddiannaram market temporarily as directed it by earlier.

A division bench of the HC directed the authorities to ensure that the Gaddiannaram market be opened immediately in compliance with the HC directions issued in December last.

Earlier, the HC disposed of a batch of writ petitions over shifting Gaddiannaram market to Batasingaram temporarily and Koheda permanently.

The HC declined to interfere in the matter of shifting the market and handing over the market land to the government to construct a super specialty hospital.