Let BJP offer another ₹10,000 to farmers: Harish

March 27, 2023 03:54 am | Updated 03:54 am IST - SIDDIPET

The Hindu Bureau

Finance and Health Minister T. Harish Rao dared the BJP government at the Centre to offer another ₹10,000, in addition to the ₹10,000 being offered by the State government, to farmers who lost crop due to untimely rains in State.

“BJP State president Bandi Sajay Kumar has been telling that the ₹10,000 compensation being offered to farmers was not sufficient. Better he should convince the Centre and get another ₹10,000 for them. It would offer a great relief to farmers,” said Mr. Rao while participating in a programme here on Sunday.

Stating that Telangana is the only State in the country offering 24-hour power supply to irrigation, the Minister said that while paddy seedlings were sown on about 56 lakh acres in Telangana, it was limited to only 16 lakh in Andhra Pradesh. “While entire nation has been cultivating paddy on about 97 lakh acres, Telangana’s share is 56 lakh acres. This was made possible with the vision of Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao,” said Mr. Rao.

