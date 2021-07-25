Less than 500 COVID cases as tests drop on Sunday

HYDERABAD

25 July 2021 21:16 IST

Four more die; active cases stand at 9,405

The State recorded less than 500 coronavirus cases for the second time in almost three-and-a-half months as fewer tests were conducted on Sunday.

Of the 91,457 samples put to test, only 494 turned up positive and results of 941 were awaited. Usually, 1.1 lakh to 1.3 lakh samples are tested in a day. The number of tests drop every Sunday when some of the overworked healthcare workers (HCW) get a day off.

The last time less than 500 infections were detected during the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic was on July 11 when 65,607 tests were conducted and 465 people tested positive.

Advertising

Advertising

Of the new 494 cases, the highest of 76 cases were logged from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation region, 49 from Karimanagar, 43 from Warangal Urban and 40 from Khammam. No case was reported from Nirmal or Kamareddy districts.

Four more patients succumbed to the infection, pushing up the death toll to 3,784.

So far, over 2.13 crore samples have been examined. Of the total cases, 9,405 were active.