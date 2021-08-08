Less than 500 cases detected as tests drop

HYDERABAD

Less than 500 COVID-19 cases were detected in Telangana as comparatively fewer samples were put to test on Sunday. Compared to the usual 1 lakh-plus samples, only 79,231 samples were examined on the day and 449 turned up positive for coronavirus.

The new infections include 73 from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation region, followed by 52 cases in Karimnagar, 45 in Warangal Urban, 35 in Rangareddy, 31 in Khammam and 30 in Medchal Malkajgiri. No case were detected in five districts — Wanaparthy, Vikarabad, Narayanpet, Kumaram Bheem Asifabad, and Jayashankar Bhupalapally.

The infection tally now stands at 6,49,406.

Two more COVID patients succumbed to the infection, taking the toll to 3,825.

As of Sunday evening, the State had 8,406 active cases.