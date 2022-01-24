Less than 4,000 cases recorded in TS as tests are below 1 lakh

Telangana has recorded 3,980 COVID-19 cases on Monday. This is the second consecutive day when less than 4,000 cases were recorded as comparatively less tests were conducted. Over 1 lakh samples were tested from January 18 to 22 and they dropped thereafter. On Monday, 97,113 samples were put to test and results of 7,852 were awaited. Three more COVID patients have died.

The 3,980 new infections include 1,439 from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), 344 from Medchal-Malkajgiri, 234 from Rangareddy, 159 from Hanumakonda, 110 from Khammam, 99 from Pedapalli, 96 from Yadadri Bhongir, 95 each from Sangareddy and Bhadradri Kothagudem, 94 from Mahbubnagar district.

From March 2, 2020 to January 24 of this year, a total of 3.14 crore samples were put through COVID test and 7,38,795 were detected with the virus. Of the total cases, 33,673 were active cases, 7,01,047 have recovered, and 4,075 people have died.