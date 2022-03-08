Less than 100 COVID cases for second time this month

Telangana has recorded less than a 100 COVID-19 cases for the second day this month on Tuesday, when 91 infections were detected. The first time the State recorded only 82 infections was on Sunday (March 6). The last time less than 100 cases were detected prior to this month was on February 14, 2021.

While 17,022 tests were conducted on Sunday, 22,966 samples were examined on Tuesday. Results of 934 were awaited.

The new 91 infections on Sunday include 40 from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC). No case was detected in 15 districts, and single digit was recorded in each of the remaining districts.

From March 2, 2020 to March 8 of this year, over 3.37 crore samples were tested and 7,89,951 people were positive for coronavirus. Of the total cases, 1,375 are active cases, 7,84,465 have recovered, and 4,111 people have died.