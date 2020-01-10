Leopard strays into Telangana University campus, creates flutter among staff and students

Telangana University (TU) authorities here today issued an alert notice to the students and staff on the main campus on a leopard straying into the campus surroundings since the last 24 hours.

First it was sighted at Sudhapally in the neighborhood and later near the men’s hostel. An MA Public Administration student Swami reportedly complained to the Registrar Professor Naseem that he escaped from the leopard when it chased him.

Searching for pug marks

On being informed, Forest Department officials, led by forest range officer Asifuddin and police personnel under the supervision of Dichpally SI N. Suresh Kumar arrived at the spot and are searching for the wild animal. They are on the look out for pug marks of the leopard, according to TU Public Relations Officer V. Triveni.

TU authorities warned students and staff against roaming around the campus freely without taking precautions. “Since the TU is located amidst hills abutting a small forest like area there is possibility of some wild animals to move around and stray,” said the officials.

May postpone exams

Meanwhile, it is learnt that the varsity authorities are thinking to postpone the semester exams to be held today and tomorrow to January 20 and 22.