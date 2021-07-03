A leopard was spotted at Kamaram and Vallur villages of Chinnashankarampet mandal in the early hours of Saturday. Some people who went to village outskirts to break stones found the leopard on the top of a hill and they ran back to village immediately. Confirming that leopard has been moving in that area, the forest officials said it might have came out of hiding place after hearing the sound of breaking rocks. Villagers were asked to be on guard.
Leopard spotted at stone quarry
Special Correspondent
MEDAK,
July 03, 2021 20:34 IST
Villagers asked to be watchful
