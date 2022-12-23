ADVERTISEMENT

Leopard spotted at Hetero Drugs unit released into Amrabad forest

December 23, 2022 07:12 pm | Updated 07:13 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The leopard that was spotted at Hetero Drugs in Khajipally industrial area of Sangareddy district last week and was captured later was released into Mananur tiger reserve in Amrabad forest area by Forest officials on Friday.

The leopard is healthy, the officials said.

On the intervening night of December 16 and 17, the leopard entered one of the units of the drug company and was spotted by some staff.

A team led by doctors Naveen (retired) and Hakeem from Nehru zoo park successfully tranquilised the animal and shifted it to the zoo.

