Leopard skin seized in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district, six arrested

The Hindu Bureau JAYASHANKAR BHUPALPALLY
October 21, 2022 20:10 IST

Mahadevpur police in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district on Friday seized a leopard skin and arrested six members of an alleged poachers’ gang, which was trying to smuggle it to Maharashtra from Chhattisgarh via Telangana.

The main accused identified as E. Nagendra Babu, 28, of Bhadradri Kothagudem district and Polam Venkatesh, 30, of Mulugu district were apprehended by the police while moving in a suspicious manner along with their four accomplices in the forest areas near Mahadevpur en route Maharashtra on Friday morning, police said.

The police seized a leopard skin, two bikes, five mobile phones and ₹3,000 in cash from them.

According to the police, the duo allegedly killed a leopard using a wire snare at Pamed forest area in neighbouring Chhattisgarh recently.

They allegedly removed the skin of the dead leopard and hatched a plan with four others to sell it at an exorbitant price in Maharashtra. All the six members of the gang were caught in the forest area of Mahadevpur en route Maharashtra.

Superintendent of Police J. Surender Reddy appreciated the Mahadevpur police for their swift action in apprehending the gang of poachers.

