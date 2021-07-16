Leopard moving in Kondapaka forest area

SIDDIPET

16 July 2021 20:54 IST

The officials of the Forest department have warned the public in general and cattle grazers in particular that a leopard is moving in forest area of Kondapaka and they should be on high alert. Informing that the movement of leopard was observed in CC cameras, the officials said that farmers should not venture to their farms into the interior forest area. The leopard sitting on rocks was captured on cell phone cameras by Forest department staff.

