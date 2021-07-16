The officials of the Forest department have warned the public in general and cattle grazers in particular that a leopard is moving in forest area of Kondapaka and they should be on high alert. Informing that the movement of leopard was observed in CC cameras, the officials said that farmers should not venture to their farms into the interior forest area. The leopard sitting on rocks was captured on cell phone cameras by Forest department staff.
Leopard moving in Kondapaka forest area
Special Correspondent
SIDDIPET,
July 16, 2021 20:54 IST
Special Correspondent
SIDDIPET,
July 16, 2021 20:54 IST
Related Articles
Close X
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Printable version | Jul 16, 2021 8:56:00 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/leopard-moving-in-kondapaka-forest-area/article35369483.ece
© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.
Next Story