Leopard kills a cow near Pocharam, seventh incident this season

20 July 2020 12:12 IST

A cow was killed by leopard at Tonigandla village in Ramayampet mandal. The incident took place late on Sunday night.

Forest officials, who were tipped off about the incident, rushed to the spot. According to the officials, the leopard had attacked the animal kept in the field of a farmer Ratnaiah.

The incident has instilled a fear in farmers who are reluctant to visit their fields which is crucial during the present sowing season.

This is the seventh incident of leopard attacking cattle in Pocharam forest area. In 2017, as many 36 incidents took place followed by 56 incidents in 2018 and 12 incidents in 2019.

Forest officials said there was no dearth of prey animals for leopards in the forest and it was estimated that there might be a dozen leopards in Pocharam Wildlife Sanctuary.

They have opined that except this particular leopard, others are not venturing out from the forest area.