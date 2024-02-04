ADVERTISEMENT

Leopard carcass found in forest near Shadnagar

February 04, 2024 12:09 am | Updated 12:09 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A leopard carcass found in the forest near Shadnagar gave rise to suspicion about poisoning on Saturday.

As per the information shared by the Forest Department officials, cattle herds spotted the carcass in decomposing state when they went inside the forest area between Pargi and Shadnagar. They alerted the Rangareddy district forest officials about the same.

Officials who went for the site inspection did not find anything amiss, and concluded it was a natural death.

“The death must have happened three to four days ago going by the condition of the body. Had it been a case of poisoning, there would not be flies around, which was not the case. We have nevertheless collected samples and sent for analysis,” an official informed.

