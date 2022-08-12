Lenders allow final rites of man after two days of protest 

ADVERTISEMENT

Residents of Vijayaraghavapuram in Suryapet district, after two days’ of protests by obstructing the final rites of their debtor, finally gave up on Friday. Family members of Godeshi Narendra Babu performed the rites after promising the villagers that they would somehow pay off the loans.

Mr. Narendra Babu, 52, a government teacher allegedly ended his life late on Wednesday at his house in Suryapet town, reportedly due to financial distress.

While his dues to lenders reportedly runs into several crores, the protesting Vijayaraghavapuram residents said his borrowings from them was around ₹4.5 crore. Lenders included farmers, businessmen, and relatives and friends.

According to the police, preliminary findings showed that the man used to spend a lot of time on his laptop. And recently, as pressure from the lenders kept mounting, he reportedly made attempts to liquidate some of his immovable properties, including the agricultural land at Vijayaraghavapuram.

“His family members said they would settle some of the loans through his provident fund and other properties. The villagers were convinced that obstructing final rites and keeping the dead body even after two days would bring a curse on the entire village,” an officer said.