GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Legislative Council in danger due to reduced Assembly strength: Vinod Kumar

Cautions CM against compromising Telangana’s interests during his meeting with Naidu

Published - July 05, 2024 07:15 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
BRS leader B. Vinod Kumar showing a copy of the AP Reorganisation Act while speaking to media in Hyderabad on Friday.

BRS leader B. Vinod Kumar showing a copy of the AP Reorganisation Act while speaking to media in Hyderabad on Friday.

Senior BRS leader and former MP B. Vinod Kumar said that the existence of the Legislative Council in Telangana is in danger following the decline in Assembly strength from 120 to 119 after the 104th amendment to the Constitution, under which the representation of the Anglo-Indian community is done away with since last December.

Addressing a press conference on Friday, he said that as per Article 171 of the Constitution, the strength of the Legislative Council in Telangana should not be less than 40, which again is arrived at from the strength of the Assembly – one-third of the total. The total strength of the Assembly was 120 till December (first two Assemblies of Telangana) including 119 elected and one nominated (Anglo-Indian) member.

However, the BJP Government at the Centre amended the Constitution in December 2019 (104th amendment), which came into force in January 2020 doing away with the nomination of Anglo-Indian members in the Assemblies and Lok Sabha. It allowed the nominated members who were in office then to complete their term, he explained.

With the completion of term of the second Assembly in Telangana, including that of the nominated Anglo-Indian member in December 2023, its total strength had come down to 119 from 120. Now that the total strength had come down, the Council could not have the strength of 40 and it should be 39, Mr. Vinod Kumar said.

As the Chief Ministers of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh are scheduled to meet on Saturday, and since they have a long association, they can press for an increase in the number of Assembly seats in both States, which was provisioned under Section 26 of the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014, he said.

AP Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu being in a position to get things done should pressurise the Centre for it and such a move would allow the Telangana Council to survive, he added.

He stated that the previous BRS government requested the Prime Minister and Union Law Minister several times to increase (reorganise) the Assembly seats but the Centre avoided it though it had increased the seats in Jammu & Kashmir Assembly.

Mr. Vinod Kumar, however, cautioned Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy against compromising on Telangana’s interests regarding unresolved issues like division of Schedule 9 and Schedule 10 institutions.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.