Legislative Council election to the Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda Graduates Constituency underway

14 March 2021 10:20 IST

Over 1.29 lakh voters are expected to exercise their right to vote in today’s election in the erstwhile composite Khammam district to decide the fate of 71 candidates in the fray.

Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar was among the first to cast his ballot as the polling for the high-stakes Legislative Council election to the Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda Graduates Constituency got underway in the old undivided Khammam district at 8 a.m. on March 14.

The Minister exercised his voting right at the polling booth in SSRJ Arts and Science College in Khammam.

Voting began at a brisk pace at several polling booths mostly in urban areas while it started on a relatively dull note in the Agency mandals of Bhadradri-Kothagudem district in the first hour of polling, sources said.

A low voter turnout of 49.91 % was recorded in the previous MLC election held in 2015.