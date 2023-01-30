Legislative Affairs Minister Prashant Reddy, others meet Governor

January 30, 2023 10:18 pm | Updated 10:18 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Hours after the Telangana High Court disposed of a writ petition filed by State government seeking direction to Governor to approve papers pertaining to Budget for the year 2023-24 for presentation in ensuing Assembly session, Legislative Affairs Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy, Legislature Secretary V. Narasimha Charyulu and Special Chief Secretary K. Ramakrishna Rao called on Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Monday night.

The Minister and others drove to Raj Bhavan after Dr. Tamilisai returned to the city from Puducherry. A short video clip released by the Raj Bhavan showed the Minister, Mr. Ramakrishna Rao and the Legislature Secretary exchanging pleasantries.

Highly placed sources said the Legislative Affairs Minister requested her to give the nod for the Budget proposals. He is said to have invited her to address the joint session of the Legislature. Simultaneously, he is understood to have urged her to clear the seven pending Bills.

“The meeting was held in a very cordial manner. On the request to clear the pending Bills, she promised to look into them,” a top source told The Hindu.

After a day of high drama in the tussle between the government and the Governor’s office, the State government now has to prorogue the eighth session of the Assembly and 18th session of the Council. The Budget session actually would have commenced from February 3.

Sources said the Telangana Legislature had to issue a notification proroguing both the Houses. It had to issue separate fresh notifications for the commencement of the Legislative Assembly and Council Budget session. This move was to enable the customary practice of the Governor addressing the joint session of the legislature.

Sources in the Government said Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao held consultations with the legal team on Sunday where a decision was taken to move lunch motion in the High Court. The reason cited was that the Governor had not yet given her nod for the Budget papers. “We had information that she was leaving for Puducherry on Monday. As she failed to give her approval, the Government decided to move the High Court,” a highly placed source maintained.