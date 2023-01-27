Legendary Telugu actor Jamuna no more

January 27, 2023 10:04 am | Updated 10:09 am IST - HYDERABAD

Legendary Telugu actor Jamuna passed away on January 27, 2023, morning at her residence. She was 86. She is survived by her children Vamsee Juluri, a media professional and Sravanthi Juluri, an artist.

Jamuna was among the last actors of Missamma (1955) in Telugu, which is considered her ninth movie. She began her career nearly 71 years ago with Puttillu in 1952. But her most memorable roles were alongside Savitri including Missamma, Gundamma Katha, Donga Ramudu, Appu Chesi Pappu Kudu, and Mooga Mansulu.

After playing the leading lady in many movies, she began essaying character roles.

Jamuna had a successful stint, albeit a brief one, with politics when she got elected to the Lok Sabha on a Congress ticket from Rajahmundry.