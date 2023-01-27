ADVERTISEMENT

Legendary Telugu actor Jamuna no more

January 27, 2023 10:04 am | Updated 10:09 am IST - HYDERABAD

Serish Nanisetti
Serish Nanisetti

Veteran actor Jamuna speaking to The Hindu in Vijayawada. File | Photo Credit: Ch. Vijaya Bhaskar

Legendary Telugu actor Jamuna passed away on January 27, 2023, morning at her residence. She was 86. She is survived by her children Vamsee Juluri, a media professional and Sravanthi Juluri, an artist.

Jamuna was among the last actors of Missamma (1955) in Telugu, which is considered her ninth movie. She began her career nearly 71 years ago with Puttillu in 1952. But her most memorable roles were alongside Savitri including Missamma, Gundamma Katha, Donga Ramudu, Appu Chesi Pappu Kudu, and Mooga Mansulu.

After playing the leading lady in many movies, she began essaying character roles.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Jamuna had a successful stint, albeit a brief one, with politics when she got elected to the Lok Sabha on a Congress ticket from Rajahmundry.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US